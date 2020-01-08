Everton and West Ham Linked Steven Nzonzi Rejects La Liga Club

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham and Everton linked midfielder Steven Nzonzi has rejected an offer to join Spanish outfit Celta Vigo this month, it has been claimed.



Nzonzi is on loan at Galatasaray from Roma, but his relationship with the club has deteriorated over recent weeks, leading to speculation over his future.













The Frenchman wants to leave the Turkish giants in January and Roma are actively seeking another club for the midfielder this month.



Celta Vigo are in the market for a replacement for Stanislav Lobotka, who wants to join Napoli, and made an offer to sign Nzonzi this winter.





But according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the 31-year-old has knocked back the offer and refused to move to the Spanish club in the January window.







The Frenchman is looking for other options and despite wanting to leave Galatasaray, the offer from Celta Vigo was not enough to convince him.



Nzonzi has also been attracting interest from the Premier League, with Everton and West Ham showing a willingness to sign him this month.





Both clubs are looking for midfield reinforcements and the French World Cup winner has emerged as an option.

