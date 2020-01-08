I Prefer German Football But Not If Liverpool Are On TV – Freiburg Star’s Admission

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga striker Nils Petersen has admitted that while he prefers to watch German football when he tunes in to take in games, he makes an exception when Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are playing.



Petersen has played in the Bundesliga for all but one of the last nine seasons and has regularly got amongst the goals for current club Freiburg.













The striker is not just a participant in Bundesliga games, he also prefers to watch the German top flight when he relaxes in front of the TV – unless Liverpool are playing.



Petersen is full of admiration for what Klopp's Liverpool are serving up and admits if they are on TV then they are his first choice, even over German football.





"I actually prefer to watch German football, but if Liverpool play I prefer to watch it", he told German magazine Kicker.







"When I see the hunger with which the players play, even though they already have a big lead in the league, I have the greatest respect.



"When I look at the top opponents in England, not losing a game in a year is absolutely world class. That is why Jurgen Klopp was rightly named coach of the year."





The Bundesliga striker admits he is looking forward to seeing how long Liverpool can perform at the level they are currently at and believes it is hard to read when they might have a slump.



"I am excited to see how long the success will last", Petersen said.



"At Real Madrid you can see a dip after very successful years, but at Liverpool at the moment you cannot see that coming.



"I also like to read stories about Liverpool and what paths they take to be the best in all areas."



Klopp's Liverpool boast an immense 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and have a game in hand on the chasing pack.

