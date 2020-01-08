XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/01/2020 - 22:28 GMT

I Prefer German Football But Not If Liverpool Are On TV – Freiburg Star’s Admission

 




Bundesliga striker Nils Petersen has admitted that while he prefers to watch German football when he tunes in to take in games, he makes an exception when Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are playing. 

Petersen has played in the Bundesliga for all but one of the last nine seasons and has regularly got amongst the goals for current club Freiburg.


 



The striker is not just a participant in Bundesliga games, he also prefers to watch the German top flight when he relaxes in front of the TV – unless Liverpool are playing.

Petersen is full of admiration for what Klopp's Liverpool are serving up and admits if they are on TV then they are his first choice, even over German football.
 


"I actually prefer to watch German football, but if Liverpool play I prefer to watch it", he told German magazine Kicker.



"When I see the hunger with which the players play, even though they already have a big lead in the league, I have the greatest respect.

"When I look at the top opponents in England, not losing a game in a year is absolutely world class. That is why Jurgen Klopp was rightly named coach of the year."
 


The Bundesliga striker admits he is looking forward to seeing how long Liverpool can perform at the level they are currently at and believes it is hard to read when they might have a slump.

"I am excited to see how long the success will last", Petersen said.

"At Real Madrid you can see a dip after very successful years, but at Liverpool at the moment you cannot see that coming.

"I also like to read stories about Liverpool and what paths they take to be the best in all areas."

Klopp's Liverpool boast an immense 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table and have a game in hand on the chasing pack.
 