Jurgen Klopp’s Brain Works Differently – Liverpool Assistant Lauds Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes Jurgen Klopp’s lack of ego makes him a truly inspirational leader for the Reds.



Klopp has transformed Liverpool since taking charge of the club in 2015 and the Reds are the reigning European and world champions.













Liverpool are also well on their way to ending their 30-year old league title drought this season and currently have a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.



The German’s effect on the Merseyside giants have been clear and he is considered by some as the symbol of the modern Liverpool side.





Lijnders admits that his boss is a truly inspirational leader who still manages to bring out surprises every day.







He believes the Liverpool manager’s complete lack of ego makes him the manager that he is and helps him to build a relationship with everyone.



Lijnders told The Athletic: “Jurgen is a true leader. He’s inspirational and motivational.





“He still surprises me every day with something he says. His brain works differently to a lot of other brains!



“He sees through situations and processes. There is a saying that people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care.



“And I think everyone who works with Jurgen has the feeling he really cares about you and your development. There is no ego, he purely searches for the right thing to do.”



Klopp recently signed a new contract with Liverpool that will keep him at the club until 2024.

