This Has Helped Move My Game On Says Celtic Talent Taken On Dubai Trip

Celtic youngster Scott Robertson believes dropping back in position has helped him step up his game and opened up on what it is like to learn from the seniors in the Hoops team.



Having made his Celtic debut against CFR Cluj last month in the Europa League, Robertson has travelled with Neil Lennon's squad for their winter training camp in Dubai.













Reflecting on what has been a big season for him, the 18-year-old believes tweaking his position by dropping deeper as he has progressed has helped him improve his game.



"I just think moving back one in midfield has helped my game step on a bit further", Robertson told Celtic TV.





"I've just been able to get the ball a bit more."







Robertson is also delighted to have the chance to learn from senior stars Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham, feeling there are not many better benchmarks out there.



"As a midfielder, there's not much better to learn from than those three", he said.





"They all play my position and it's great watching them every day."



The teenager is confident that playing against the trio in training and with them in matches will only help him take his game up a notch.



"It's only going to raise your game when you play against the likes of Scott, Callum and Olivier Ntcham", Robertson insisted.



Having made his Celtic debut, Robertson will be now hopeful of getting more games under his belt this season and impressing Lennon in Dubai.

