XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



08/01/2020 - 23:17 GMT

This Has Helped Move My Game On Says Celtic Talent Taken On Dubai Trip

 




Celtic youngster Scott Robertson believes dropping back in position has helped him step up his game and opened up on what it is like to learn from the seniors in the Hoops team.

Having made his Celtic debut against CFR Cluj last month in the Europa League, Robertson has travelled with Neil Lennon's squad for their winter training camp in Dubai.  


 



Reflecting on what has been a big season for him, the 18-year-old believes tweaking his position by dropping deeper as he has progressed has helped him improve his game.

"I just think moving back one in midfield has helped my game step on a bit further", Robertson told Celtic TV.
 


"I've just been able to get the ball a bit more."



Robertson is also delighted to have the chance to learn from senior stars Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham, feeling there are not many better benchmarks out there.

"As a midfielder, there's not much better to learn from than those three", he said.
 


"They all play my position and it's great watching them every day."

The teenager is confident that playing against the trio in training and with them in matches will only help him take his game up a notch.

"It's only going to raise your game when you play against the likes of Scott, Callum and Olivier Ntcham", Robertson insisted.

Having made his Celtic debut, Robertson will be now hopeful of getting more games under his belt this season and impressing Lennon in Dubai.
 