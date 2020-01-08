Tottenham Hotspur Star’s Preference Is To Stay Despite Italian Links

Follow @insidefutbol





Dutch defender Jan Vertonghen is keen to continue at Tottenham Hotspur despite attracting interest from clubs in Serie A, according to The Athletic.



Tottenham recently signed up Toby Alderweireld on a new contract and his team-mate Vertonghen has also been expected by some to sign on fresh terms soon.













He is out of contract in the summer and his representatives have been in talks with Tottenham over a new deal but for the moment no agreement has been reached.



There are suggestions that his agent’s demands are holding up the agreement and Inter and Napoli are believed to be interested in landing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.





But Vertonghen has always been keen on signing a new deal and staying at Tottenham despite the interest from other clubs.







He feels settled at Tottenham and would not prefer to move away from the north London club.



Vertonghen does see a return to former club Ajax as a potential option, but it is unclear whether the Dutch champions want him back at the club.





But with his contract situation persisting, Vertonghen is now free to discuss a pre-contract with clubs outside England.

