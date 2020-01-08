We Want Him Here – Celtic Boss Neil Lennon Rules Out Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic manager Neil Lennon has insisted that the Hoops are not in a position to lose striker Odsonne Edouard.



With the January transfer window in full swing, Bhoys striker Edouard has been linked with a move to Premier League side Leicester City, while Crystal Palace are also admirers.













If the Frenchman is to leave Celtic and join the Foxes, he would link up with former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, who worked with the frontman during his time at Parkhead.



While the Hoops often tend to sell their star players for value, Lennon has insisted that the club are under no pressure to do so at the moment.





With the second half of the season in mind, the 48-year-old has admitted that Celtic are no position to lose Edouard, whose contributions he values a lot.







"Inevitably [selling players for value will come to the fore] but certainly not in the short term", Lennon said on Sky Sports Scotland.



"We want Odsonne here. We have got a huge second half of the season.





"And he's made a huge contribution with his play, with his goals, with his influence on the team.



"And we are certainly not in a position to want to lose that right now."



Edouard has scored 16 goals across all competitions for Celtic so far this season and the Bhoys will be counting on the Frenchman in their title push.

