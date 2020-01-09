XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



09/01/2020 - 14:13 GMT

AC Milan Finish Meeting With Pepe Reina’s Agent, Stress Position Amid Aston Villa Interest

 




AC Milan have finished meeting with Pepe Reina's agent, as the Spanish goalkeeper seeks a move to Premier League side Aston Villa. 

The shot-stopper's agent has already met with Aston Villa and agreed terms for his client to make the move to Villa Park in this month's transfer window.


 



His agent has been hard at work to make the deal happen and met with AC Milan officials today in Italy.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the meeting has now broken up and the Rossoneri have stressed that they are not willing to let Reina go before they have found a replacement.
 


AC Milan are happy to sanction Reina's departure, but want to make sure they have cover for Gianluigi Donnarumma in through the door at the San Siro.



Reina has clocked just one 90-minute outing in Serie A for AC Milan this season, against Genoa.

The goalkeeper has extensive Premier League experience, having made 285 appearances in the English top flight, recording 134 clean sheets.
 


He joined AC Milan in the summer of 2018 and is under contract until the summer of 2021.
 