Claim From Italy: Ashley Young Rejects New Man Utd Deal, Pushing For Inter

Ashley Young has told Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he will no longer play for Manchester United after turning down an extension from the club, as he pushes to join Inter, according to Sky Italia.



The 34-year-old defender is out of contract in the summer and Inter are keen to get him on board in the winter transfer window.













Young has already agreed a move to Inter on principle, but Manchester United made an attempt to keep him by offering him a new one-year extension to stay at Old Trafford.



But it has been claimed in Italy that the offer has been rejected by the veteran Englishman and he is pushing to move to Inter this month.





Young does not want to wait until the summer to join Inter and wants to complete the transfer in the winter transfer window.







He was not part of Manchester United's squad against Manchester City on Wednesday night and he could have made his last appearance for the club.



It has been claimed that the player has informed Solskjaer that he will not play for the club again as he looks to push through a transfer.





Antonio Conte wants to add Young to his squad immediately and has been an admirer of the full-back since he was at Chelsea.



The Premier League winner is convinced about moving to Inter and is pushing Manchester United to reach an agreement with Inter.

