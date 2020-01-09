I’d Love To Focus On League But There’s Demand To Win Every Game – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard has conceded that he would love to prioritise the Scottish Premiership at Rangers this season, but the fans want the side to win every game in any competition, a demand he feels when inside Ibrox.



Rangers are two points behind Celtic in the league table having played a game fewer than their Glasgow rivals and are firmly in the title race this season.













Gerrard has been tasked with the job of helping Rangers to win back the title and stop Celtic from winning ten league titles on the trot, which would make them the first Scottish side to do so.



The Rangers boss admits that he was aware of the task at hand when he took up the job and he is often asked by many to prioritise the league over the other competitions.





But he stressed that it is not possible at Rangers as Ibrox is packed for every game and the fans want the side to do well in every fixture, regardless of the competition.







The Rangers manager told Jamie Carragher in The Greatest Game podcast: “I obviously was well aware of it [Rangers’ demand to stop Celtic from winning ten-in-a-row] when I took the job and I knew that would be the priority.



“People say to me, ‘prioritise domestic football’ from the outside and certain media people say to me you have got to prioritise the league.





“I would love to be able to do that and in a way to just focus on the league and try and stop the nine or ten in a row.



“But we feel it in the stadium for every game and when you are in that moment in a Europa League game or a League Cup or FA Cup game, them fans are baying for me to get qualification.



“It is a bit like Liverpool, every game you are playing in becomes important.



“I try and win as many games as I can.”



Rangers have made it to the last 32 of the Europa League and reached the Scottish League Cup final earlier this season.

