Inter Reject West Ham Offer For Gabigol, Not Acceptable For Nerazzurri

Inter have rejected an offer from West Ham United for striker Gabigol, leaving Flamengo in pole position to sign him.



Gabigol has been on loan back in Brazil with Flamengo, hitting the net on a regular basis, and the club want to keep hold of him.













They have so far been unable to present an offer acceptable to Inter though and the Nerazzurri are keen on an auction breaking out for the striker this month.



According to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, West Ham have been in touch with a proposal for Gabigol, but it has not pleased Inter.





West Ham have offered to take Gabigol to England on an 18-month loan deal, with an option to buy set at around the €20m mark.







Inter have rejected the proposal as they want to sell Gabigol outright and are not keen on another loan with potentially no sale at the end of it.



Flamengo remain interested in Gabigol and following the failure of West Ham's offer, the Brazilians are the striker's most likely destination; they are tipped to present a new proposal soon.





Inter want to sell Gabigol this month and sink the money into Antonio Conte's transfer kitty.

