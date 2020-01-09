XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



09/01/2020 - 20:23 GMT

Leeds United Finalising Capture of Target, Contract Agreed, Medical Scheduled

 




Leeds United have agreed a four-and-a-half-year contract with highly rated Italian goalkeeper Elia Caprile and are now finalising his arrival. 

The Whites have been alerted to the 18-year-old's talents and believe he is a hot prospect for the future.


 



Caprile is on the books at Italian side Chievo Verona, but is set to continue his career at Elland Road under the watchful eye of Marcelo Bielsa.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Caprile has agreed a contract running until the summer of 2024 with the English giants.
 


He is due to head to England to undergo a medical with Leeds this coming weekend.



It is unclear if Caprile will be in attendance when Leeds play Sheffield Wednesday in a Championship fixture on Saturday at Elland Road.

He will add to Bielsa's goalkeeping options at the club, but is likely to be battling to be third choice, with Kiko Casilla the club's number 1 and Illhan Meslier operating as backup.
 


Chievo, who Leeds did business with for another goalkeeper in the shape of Marco Silvestri in 2014, currently sit tenth in the Serie B standings.
 