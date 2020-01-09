Manchester United Fend Off Inter By Offering Ashley Young New Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United have offered Ashley Young a new contract as they look to fend off interest from Inter, according to Sky Sports News (10:05am).



Young, 34, is out of contract in the summer and is being courted by Serie A giants Inter during the transfer window this month.













The veteran defender is reported to have agreed a move to Inter on a free transfer at the end of the season and the deal could even happen in January.



But Manchester United remain keen on holding on to him and do not want to lose his experience from the dressing room.





The club have reacted to the interest from Inter and have offered a one-year extension in order to keep Young at Old Trafford.







Antonio Conte wants him at Inter but for the moment Manchester United are putting in efforts to convince the senior player to stay put.



It remains to be seen whether the terms offered to Young by Manchester United are in line with Inter’s offer.





He is one of the few surviving members of the Manchester United squad that last won the league title in 2013.

