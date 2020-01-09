Pepe Reina’s Agent In Italy, Looking To Complete Details of Aston Villa Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Pepe Reina’s agent has arrived in Italy for talks with AC Milan after agreeing personal terms on his client’s behalf with Aston Villa, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.



Aston Villa are edging towards successfully completing their bid to take Reina back to England this month as a new goalkeeper for their squad.













The 37-year-old has made just one appearance this season for AC Milan and is firmly down the pecking order behind Rossoneri number one Gianluigi Donnarumma.



The Villans have been keen to add experience to their goalkeeping department this month and they have thrashed out an agreement with his agent over a contract.





Reina representative is in Italy today and has been holding talks with AC Milan over finding an agreement on his exit.







The former Liverpool goalkeeper is keen on returning to England and is pushing to move to Aston Villa this month.



The Spaniard’s agent is hopeful of finding an agreement with AC Milan and getting the deal over the line to take Reina to Villa Park in the coming days.





He has played just 13 times for AC Milan since joining the club from Napoli in the summer of 2018.

