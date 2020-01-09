XRegister
09/01/2020 - 22:26 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur Star’s Agent Due In Italy Imminently For Talks With Interested Club

 




Christian Eriksen's agent will arrive in Italy within the coming hours as Inter step up their hunt of the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder. 

Eriksen is out of contract at Tottenham in the summer and the north London club are open to selling him this month to earn a fee from his departure.


 



Inter are leading the chase for the attacking midfielder and, according to Sky Italia, they are due to hold talk with the player's agent imminently.

Eriksen's representative is due to land in Italy in the coming hours and will hold talks with Inter directors.
 


Inter are prepared to put a contract proposal in front of Eriksen's agent to signal their seriousness about signing his client.



It is unclear if Inter will try to sign Eriksen this month, or instead start work on locking the player down on a pre-contractual agreement to ensure his arrival in the summer.

Eriksen may also have other options and is an attractive proposition for clubs due to his contractual status.
 


Inter though are putting in serious legwork to make sure Eriksen is playing his football in Italy next season.
 