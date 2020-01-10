If I Do Right Things – Chelsea Talent Hopeful Loan Club Will Buy Him

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Juan Familia-Castillo has indicated that he is hopeful that Ajax will take up the option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.



The west London club loaned out the young full-back to Ajax last summer and the Dutch champions have an option to sign him on a permanent deal.













The 19-year-old has been a regular for Ajax’s reserve team in the second tier of Dutch football and has been putting in impressive performances for their Jong Ajax outfit.



The Dutchman is hopeful that if he does all the right things during his loan stint, then Ajax will active the option and sign him up on a permanent contract.





Familia-Castillo told Dutch broadcaster FOX Sports: “There is an option to buy.







“If I do the right things, Ajax will naturally use it.



“I am naturally working hard.”





The defender though is staying focused game by game and is keen not to look too far forward in his attempts to convince Ajax to pull the trigger.



He wants to take one game at a time and keep putting in impressive performances.



Asked if he feels that he is on trial at Ajax, the Dutchman said: “I prefer to look at the short term.



“When I have played one game, I am looking at the next game.”



Jong Ajax are second in the Dutch Eerste Divisie.

