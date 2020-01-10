Inter Ready To Move For Olivier Giroud If Matteo Politano Sold

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are hopeful of securing the funds to sign Olivier Giroud this month once they manage to move Matteo Politano off the books.



Giroud’s agent was in Milan on Thursday for talks with the Nerazzurri and he was talking personal terms with Inter on his client’s behalf.













A provisional two-and-a-half-year contract is in place between Inter and the striker, and the Serie A giants are now looking to work out a deal with Chelsea.



Chelsea’s €10m asking price remains an obstacle Inter are still to overcome, but the club are hopeful of securing the funds soon to get the deal over the line.





According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Nerazzurri believe that they will have the money to spend on Giroud once they move Politano on this month.







The Italian is surplus to requirements for Antonio Conte and AC Milan are interested in adding him to the ranks.



Inter will move to get a deal over the line for Chelsea once they manage to sell Politano in the coming weeks.





Giroud has attracted interest from the Premier League and France as well, but he has a clear preference for Inter.

