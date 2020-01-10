Leeds United Star Agrees Exit Deal, Poised to Seal Move Away Today

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Lewie Coyle has agreed to join Fleetwood Town on a permanent contract and will complete his transfer from the Whites later today, according to The Athletic.



Coyle, who recently returned to Elland Road, has had loan spells at Fleetwood since 2017 and has been one of their major players over the last two-and-half seasons.













The loan ended earlier this month, meaning Coyle headed back to Leeds, but a deal between the two clubs is in place for the 24-year-old to move to Fleetwood on a permanent contract.



A product of the Leeds academy, Coyle made 23 senior appearances for the club and was considered one of the bright young prospects at Thorp Arch.





But he has not been part of Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa’s plans and the club have decided to cash in on him and move him on this month.







Coyle will complete the deal and sign the contract with Fleetwood later today, which will end his ties with Leeds.



He has already made 121 appearances for the League One outfit and is one of the fan favourites at the Cod Army.





Leeds are unlikely to seek a replacement for him as he has not been part of their set-up over the last two-and-a-half years.

