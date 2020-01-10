Pepe Reina Ready To Take Financial Hit To Push Aston Villa Move Through

Follow @insidefutbol





Pepe Reina is prepared to take a financial hit in order to push through his move to Aston Villa from AC Milan this month.



Aston Villa have been forced to enter into the winter market for a goalkeeper after Tom Heaton’s injury and Reina is their top target for this month.













The Midlands club have reportedly agreed personal terms on a contract with the player and his representatives have been in talks with AC Milan to get the deal over the line.



Reina has been the number two at AC Milan since his arrival and is ready to move on from the San Siro.





He could be the starting goalkeeper if he joins Aston Villa this month and, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, the Spaniard is prepared to take a financial hit in order to get the deal over the line.







He would be owed a severance package if he leaves and it has been claimed that Reina is ready to sacrifice that money in order to push through the move away from AC Milan.



The former Liverpool goalkeeper is prepared to make that financial sacrifice with the hope of playing regular football again at Aston Villa.





The Villans are keen to get the deal over the line as soon as possible and add his experience to their squad for the second half of the season.

