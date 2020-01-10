Tottenham In For West Ham Target Gedson Fernandes, Bid Submitted

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have slapped an 18-month loan offer to sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica as they look to beat West Ham United to his signature, according to Sky Sports News.



The highly rated Portuguese midfielder has been linked with several clubs during this month's transfer window, including Chelsea.













West Ham reportedly agreed a deal in principle with Benfica for Fernandes and have been bidding to put the finishing touches to the swoop.



They are now in danger of losing out though as Tottenham mount a push to convince Fernandes that his future should lie in north London.





Spurs have made an offer for an 18-month loan and Fernandes is claimed to be due in London this weekend.







The midfielder is rated as a hot prospect for the future, but has received limited playing time at Benfica this season as the club prefer other options.



Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho is well aware of Fernandes' qualities and has now decided he fits the bill for Spurs.





It remains to be seen if West Ham can hold off a push from Tottenham to take Fernandes to the London Stadium.

