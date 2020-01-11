Granit Xhaka Starts – Arsenal Team vs Crystal Palace Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has named his starting eleven and substitutes for the Gunners' Premier League clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon.



Arteta is hopeful of building on back-to-back wins with another solid performance and three points when Arsenal take on their cross-town rivals in league action.













Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang are starting together and they will be helped by Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Pepe providing pace and creativity to Arsenal’s frontline.



Granit Xhaka, who is now likely to stay at Arsenal, will form the midfield base for Arteta’s side, with Lucas Torreira as his partner at Selhurst Park.





Bukayo Saka and Sead Kolasinac will continue to play as the full-backs and central defenders David Luiz and Sokratis will complete the back four for Arsenal.







Gabriel Martinelli, Matteo Guendouzi, Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock are some of the options the Arsenal manager has on the bench in south London today.





Arsenal vs Crystal Palace



Leno, Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, Luiz, Kolasinac, Xhaka, Torreira, Lacazette, Ozil, Pepe, Aubameyang



Substitutes: Martinez, Holding, Guendouzi, Willock, Nelson, Saka, Martinelli

