It Was Always Possible – Tottenham Hotspur Star Not Surprised By Struggles

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is of the view that it was always going to be a difficult season for Spurs as the squad achieved their maximum level by reaching the Champions League final last term.



The north London club defied the odds to reach the final last season only to lose 2-0 to eventual European champions, Liverpool.













Spurs have struggled to find consistency this season and a run of poor form saw Mauricio Pochettino depart the club in November last year.



Under Jose Mourinho, they have continued to find it hard to be more consistent and Lloris conceded that he was aware that it could happen with Tottenham as it is always hard to come back from an exhilarating season that ended with bitter disappointment.





He also feels Tottenham went as far as they could with the squad that they had last season and indicated that the club needed some freshness.







Asked about their struggles this season, Lloris told French sports daily L’Equipe: “It is complicated.



“I knew it would be difficult to maintain this level. There are different kinds of clubs – there are favourites and challengers.





“When you had a journey like ours to the Champions League final, even if we had a lot of success, the hardest thing is the next day.



“The hardest part is coming back from an exceptional season.



“I had an impression that we are going through such a stage, but I also believe we achieved the maximum we could have with what we had.”



Lloris has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury and recently returned to training with the team.

