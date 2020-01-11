XRegister
11/01/2020 - 16:34 GMT

Takumi Minamino On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his matchday squad that will take on Tottenham Hotspur in an away Premier League clash in north London.  

The Reds are unbeaten in the Premier League for over a year and have a massive lead at the top of league table going into the game at Tottenham.
 

 



Virgil van Dijk will partner Joe Gomez at the heart of the defence and the back four are completed by Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the full-back areas.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is part of a three-man midfield that consists of Georginio Wijnaldum and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain for the league leaders.
 


The familiar three-man attack of Robert Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are tasked with the job of breaking down the Spurs defence and scoring the goals for Liverpool.



Takumi Minamino, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi are some of the options Liverpool have on the bench today for the game.
 


Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldim, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Firmino, Salah

Substitutes: Adrian, Minamino, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi, Phillips, Williams  