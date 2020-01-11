Thought We’d Learned About This – Marcelo Bielsa Unhappy As Sheffield Wednesday Beat Leeds

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has bemoaned his side's shock 2-0 defeat at home against Sheffield Wednesday.



The Whites started as firm favourites at Elland Road to see off Garry Monk's men, who arrived on a run of poor form.













Leeds were dominant in the opening 45 minutes, but failed to make the most of their superiority, with Jack Harrison failing to convert a good chance and Patrick Bamford having a goal ruled out for offside.



The hosts were made to pay, as Bamford missed a glorious opportunity after the break, when Sheffield Wednesday struck twice within the last five minutes.





Jacob Murphy netted in the 87th minute, while Atdhe Nuhiu capped off the win by scoring a second for the visitors in stoppage time. Chants of 'Leeds are falling apart again' rung out from the away end, as the Owls claimed all three points.







Bielsa has bemoaned the defeat and admits he thought his side had learned about conceding late goals.



"It’s true it’s a situation we have seen before", Bielsa told a press conference.





"We have to learn if we have weak points in the performance in the match, after we transformed this low performance in the result.



"We didn’t risk losing the ball in our half during 85 minutes.



"This time we created chances to try to make a difference.



"We lost two goals in the last five minutes. The match was for them. This has happened a lot.



"We know we have to protect ourselves from those situations. Again, one mistake we thought we had learned about this", the Leeds boss added.



Leeds, who sit second in the Championship, have seen their lead over third place now cut to six points.

