26 October 2019

06 August 2019

12/01/2020 - 09:27 GMT

AC Milan Take Clear Stance On Aston Villa and Tottenham Chased Krzysztof Piatek

 




AC Milan have solidified their stance over Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur target Krzysztof Piatek.

The Poland international is attracting attention from the two Premier League clubs during this month's transfer window and offers for his services have already been received and rejected by AC Milan.  


 



The Rossoneri are willing to let Piatek move on this month, but have taken a clear stance on the 24-year-old from which they will not move.

According to Italian outlet MilanNews.it, AC Milan will not accept any offers to let Piatek go on loan with the right to buy. 
 


The Italian giants want a permanent sale and have slapped an asking price of between €28m and €30m on Piatek's head.



Whether Aston Villa or Tottenham are prepared to meet AC Milan's demands remains to be seen, but the pair are keen on landing the Pole this month.

Piatek is expected to see his playing time at the San Siro reduced following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic. 
 


The striker enjoyed a promising start to his career at AC Milan after joining from Genoa at the start of 2019, but has scored just four times in Serie A this season.
 