12/01/2020 - 09:46 GMT

Photo: Liverpool Legend Taunts Jose Mourinho Following Reds’ Win

 




Liverpool legend Steve McMahon has taunted Jose Mourinho, posting a photograph on social media, following the Reds' win away at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Some thought Liverpool could see the end of their unbeaten run in the Premier League at the hands of Mourinho's Spurs, but the European champions claimed a 1-0 win in north London thanks to a Roberto Firmino goal.  


 



Liverpool have won 20 and drawn one of their 21 league games to sit top of the table on 61 points, 16 points clear of second placed Leicester City.

And Reds legend McMahon has taken aim at Mourinho, joking he knows when he is in the presence of Jurgen Klopp's greatness, as he posted a photograph of the Portuguese on his knees before the German. 
 


McMahon wrote on Twitter: "At last Jose on his knees in the presence of greatness."



Tottenham sit in eighth in the Premier League table and are an astonishing 31 points behind Liverpool, while they are just 16 points better off than rock bottom Norwich City.

Liverpool have another test set for next weekend when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his Manchester United side to Anfield.
 


Spurs meanwhile have midweek action as they host Middlesbrough in an FA Cup replay on Tuesday night.
 