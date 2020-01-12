We’re Doing Good Work Behind Scenes – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that he can see signs of progress behind the scenes despite his side's up and down form this season.



The Premier League giants romped to a 4-0 win over Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood getting on the scoresheet.













Rashford opened the scoring in the first half after he got on the end of a delightful cross from Juan Mata and the England striker converted a penalty after the break to give his side a 2-0 lead.



Martial put the game to bed with a third and Greenwood came and got on the scoresheet to add more sheen to the scoreline.





Solskjaer is happy with the reaction he saw after a disappointing derby defeat earlier this week and is happy with the hard work his side put in during the game.







He was quoted as saying by the BBC: "Very happy. We started on the front foot.



“When you can walk off, and I am sure the opposition are talking about Man United as a very hard working team, that is what I want from my team.





"In any Premier League game you have to take advantage of the pressure and domination you get. Second half was very good.”



The Manchester United manager insisted that there are enough signs of the progress he has been seeing behind the scenes despite their inconsistency in performances.



"We reacted today, we can bounce back.



“And we are taking more than two or three steps forward before one back because behind the scenes we know we are doing good work."

