I Want To Help Them Stay Up – Leeds United Star With Aim On Loan At ADO Den Haag

Leeds United left-back Laurens de Bock has expressed his delight at joining ADO Den Haag on loan and has vowed to do his best to help the team stay in the Eredivisie.



ADO Den Haag have confirmed the signing of the Belgian full-back from Championship club Leeds on loan until the end of the season.













De Bock will join up with former West Bromwich Albion manager Alan Pardew at the Dutch club, who have the option to sign him permanently in the summer.



The former Club Brugge defender has expressed his delight at joining ADO Den Haag on loan for the remainder of the season and cannot wait to get started.





De Bock has also set his eyes on giving his best in an attempt to help the club, who currently sit 17th in the Eredivisie, avoid relegation.







“I have heard and seen many good things from the club, such as the fanatical fans and the beautiful stadium. I can't wait to get started here", De Bock told the club's official site.



“The team have had a difficult first half of the season, but we are going to do everything we can to stay in the Eredivisie. I want to do my bit to help in that."





De Bock spent the first half of the season on loan at League One club Sunderland and made five league appearances for the Black Cats in the third tier.

