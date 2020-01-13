XRegister
X
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

13/01/2020 - 21:30 GMT

Inter Not Biting At Tottenham Proposal, Could Be Ready To Make Spurs Sweat

 




Inter are in no rush to sign Christian Eriksen in this month's transfer window despite being offered him by Tottenham Hotspur for €20m, it has been claimed in Italy.

Eriksen's contract is continuing to tick down to its expiry in the summer and his agent has found an agreement with Inter based on a four-year deal from July, with wages of €10m net per year for the Dane.


 



The midfielder is not pushing to leave Tottenham this month, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, but Spurs have offered him to Inter as they try to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

It is claimed that Inter have been told they can sign Eriksen this month for €20m.
 


Inter though consider €20m to be too high a price for someone available on a free transfer in the summer and could view Eriksen as being worth closer to the €8m to €10m mark.



As such, Inter are in no rush to sign Eriksen and it is claimed they could be playing the long game, sure in the knowledge that as the clock ticks down to the closure of this month's transfer window, Tottenham will bring their price down.

Once the transfer window shuts, Tottenham will not be able to earn a fee for the Danish midfielder.
 


It remains to be seen if Tottenham do lower their asking price for Eriksen in a bid to tempt Inter to sign the player this month.
 