This Leeds United Star Is Like Liverpool Man – Former White Sees Big Similarities

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes Whites loanee Ben White is similar to Liverpool defender Joe Gomez and is crossing his fingers that the Yorkshire-based club can sign him on a permanent basis.



22-year-old centre-back White has been impressive for Marcelo Bielsa's side since joining on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer.













The young Englishman has started all of Leeds' 27 Championship games this season and has helped the Whites keep 12 clean sheets so far.



Having played a key role in Leeds sitting second in the table, ex-Leeds star Whelan believes White is one of the best young centre-backs around.





The 45-year-old has drawn parallels between the Brighton loanee and Liverpool's Gomez and is hopijng that Leeds can buy him at the end of the season.







"I don't think there are many better young centre-halves around right now", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds following the Whites' loss against Sheffield Wednesday.



"Look at Gomez at Liverpool and he's very much like a Gomez; reads the game well, he's got every attribute you want, he drives, he knows when to make a pass, he covers round, he can win headers, he's strong, he's confident, he's calm.





"You can say it all. I'm hoping that we go up and we're able to buy him."



While Leeds would be keen on signing White in the summer, the youngster has also attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

