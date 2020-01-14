Arsenal Appear To Indicate Bristol City Have Won Race For Nottingham Forest Linked Eddie Nketiah

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal appear to have inadvertently announced that Bristol City have beaten Nottingham Forest to the loan signing of striker Eddie Nketiah.



Nketiah returned to the Emirates Stadium from Leeds this month after Arsenal decided to cut short his stint at Elland Road due to a lack of starts in the league.













A host of Championship clubs have asked about taking Nketiah on loan, with the player being linked with Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.



Bristol City lost out to Leeds in their pursuit of Nketiah in the summer and were believed to be in another tough chase due to several clubs wanting the young striker.





Bristol City manager Lee Johnson also recently highlighted the change of agents as a potential roadblock in his club’s attempt to sign the striker.







But it seems the Robbins have beaten off competition in the race to sign Nketiah as Arsenal seem to have accidentally announced his move.



The club’s official website briefly listed Nketiah as a player who has been loaned out to Bristol City, before changing it later.





It remains to be seen whether it is a mistake or the club decide to formally announce the move in the coming hours.

