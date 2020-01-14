XRegister
X
26 October 2019

14/01/2020 - 10:47 GMT

Championship Side Still With Work To Do On Deal For Tottenham Hotspur Talent

 




Queens Park Rangers are yet to agree on a deal to sign Jack Clarke, but talks with Tottenham Hotspur have continued to take place over a loan move, according to the Evening Standard.

Clarke was a peripheral figure at Leeds United in the first half of the season and Tottenham decided to recall him from his loan rather than letting him spend another six months warming the bench at Elland Road.  


 



The winger is slated to go out on loan again and several clubs in the Championship have shown interested in signing him and handing him the playing time which eluded him at Leeds.

QPR are keen to sign him and there were suggestions that a deal was in place for them to sign the Spurs winger on loan for the rest of the season.
 


But no agreement is still in place for Clarke to move to Loftus Road in the winter transfer window yet.



Tottenham are keen to see him leave to play more football than he did previously at Leeds.

QPR have continued to hold talks with Spurs and are hopeful of closing out a deal to sign him this month.
 


Millwall were also believed to be interested but for the moment QPR are the ones who have the edge in the race to sign Clarke.
 