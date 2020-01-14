XRegister
26 October 2019

14/01/2020 - 10:32 GMT

Claim From Italy: Liverpool Star Proposed To Serie A Giants

 




Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been proposed as a signing to AC Milan, it has been claimed in Italy, as speculation over his future at Anfield continues to swirl.

The Swiss international’s future at Anfield has come under the scanner this month due to interest from clubs in Italy.  


 



Roma have tried and failed with a loan bid for Shaqiri, as Liverpool rejected the offer and the club are not interested in letting him go this month.

But the speculation has not subsided and Shaqiri has been attracting the interest of other clubs in Italy in the winter window.
 


According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Shaqiri has been offered to AC Milan as a potential signing for the Rossoneri in January.



AC Milan could be in the market for a winger as they are prepared to let Suso leave the San Siro in the winter transfer window.

However, it is unclear whether the Serie A giants are seriously considering making an offer after Roma failed to sign him.
 


The Switzerland international is not a certain starter at Liverpool and while the Reds are not keen to let him leave, it is unclear whether Shaqiri is pushing to find the exit door at Anfield, and who offered his services to the Rossoneri.
 