Inter Kick Off Talks With Tottenham, Christian Eriksen Ready To Move Immediately

Inter have kicked off talks with Tottenham Hotspur to sign Christian Eriksen in this month's transfer window and have offered €10m for the Dane.



Eriksen is keen to make the move to Inter and his agent has been holding talks with the Italian giants in recent days.













Inter have stood ready to wait until Eriksen's contract expires in the summer to sign him on a free transfer, but according to Sky Italia, the midfielder is prepared to move this month and does not want to wait.



As such, Inter have started talks with Tottenham to find an agreement on a fee.





Tottenham want to bank €20m for Eriksen this month, but Inter feel the fee being asked by the north London club is excessive.







Inter are prepared to pay half that figure to take Eriksen to the San Siro now.



The Nerazzurri are in a strong position as the clock ticks down on this month's transfer window as Tottenham face the prospect of seeing Eriksen walk away for nothing in the summer.





All eyes will be on whether Tottenham do start to reduce their asking price for Eriksen as Inter turn the screw in the transfer saga.



Eriksen played the full 90 minutes in Tottenham's 2-1 FA Cup win over Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

