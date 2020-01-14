XRegister
26 October 2019

14/01/2020 - 12:34 GMT

Roma Feel Rangers’ Borna Barisic Asking Price Is Too High

 




Rangers want over €10m to sell Borna Barisic to Roma this month, a figure the Italian giants consider to be excessive. 

Roma have been impressed with Barisic's displays both in Scotland and in the Europa League for Rangers and believe he has the right profile to fit into their squad as another left-back option. 


 



However, Rangers are not keen to lose Barisic and, according to Italian outlet LaRoma24.it, the Scottish giants have made clear they would want over €10m to sell.

Roma believe Barisic is priced too highly by the Gers, meaning that a swoop for the Croatia international is in limbo.
 


The Italian giants could try their luck with a lower offer at some point this month and wait to see how Rangers react.



Steven Gerrard's men are battling Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title however and losing Barisic would be far from ideal for the Gers.

Gerrard could slot Jon Flanagan in at left-back, but Barisic has been a potent weapon for Rangers going forward.
 


Barisic has made 27 appearances for Rangers across all competitions this season, providing a substantial 13 assists for his team-mates.
 