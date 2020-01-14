Sheffield Wednesday Lodged Enquiry For Leeds United Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday have been in touch with Southampton about the situation of Leeds United target Che Adams, according to The Athletic.



Adams is Leeds' number one target to come in and boost their attacking options during this month's transfer window.













The Yorkshire giants have been left short up front after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah from his loan at Elland Road.



Leeds want Adams on loan with a view to then signing him permanently and they are not alone in their admiration of the Southampton hitman, with Sheffield Wednesday having been in touch with the Saints last week.





The message that has been communicated is that Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl wants to keep hold of Adams, even if the club's board are more willing to do business.







Garry Monk's Sheffield Wednesday visited Elland Road last weekend and ran out 2-0 winners, stunning Leeds – but the Owls boss wants to reinforce his striking options.



The Whites are still well placed to secure an automatic promotion spot in the Championship, sitting second and six points ahead of third place, but want to bring in a striker this month.





Leeds want to know if Adams will be allowed to leave Southampton soon or they will switch their attention to other targets. It is unclear how Sheffield Wednesday have decided to approach the situation.

