Sporting Lisbon Closing Net Around Celtic Target

Sporting Lisbon are closing in on the signature of Celtic target Andraz Sporar with a deal expected to be completed in the coming days.



The Slovan Bratislava striker’s future has been under the scanner this winter due to interest from several clubs in Europe in his services.













Celtic were in talks with the Slovakian outfit and the player’s representatives, and were interested in taking him to Parkhead during the transfer window this month.



But they are on the verge of signing another striker in Patryk Klimala and it seems prolific hitman Sporar is heading elsewhere.





Sporar is a man in demand and, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Sporting Lisbon are on the cusp of getting a deal done to sign him in the coming days.







The Portuguese giants have also been in the market for a striker and they have been in conversations with Slovan Bratislava over getting their hands on Sporar.



A deal is likely to be concluded soon, with Sporting Lisbon expected to pay a fee of around €7m to sign him from the Slovakian outfit.





Sporar will be available to play in the Europa League for Sporting Lisbon once the agreement goes through.

