Taking Inter Star As Part of Christian Eriksen Deal Not Finding Favour With Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are not keen on signing Inter midfielder Matias Vecino as part of a deal that could see Christian Eriksen move to the San Siro this month.



Inter reportedly have an agreement in place over a contract with Eriksen and are now mulling over whether to sign him this month or secure him on a free transfer at the end of the season.













Tottenham want to earn a fee from the Dane’s departure and would prefer to sell him this month, but Inter are in no mood to pay the €20m they want for the deal to be done.



Inter are prepared to make them sweat over the course of the next few weeks and have even offered Vecino as part of the deal.





But according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham are not warming up to the idea of signing the Uruguayan midfielder.







Vecino is not the kind of player the club are looking at and they are on the verge of securing a deal to sign Gedson Fernandes from Benfica.



At the moment, Inter do not want to meet Tottenham’s asking price for Eriksen and are prepared to play the waiting game.





The Nerazzurri hold the view that they are in the driving seat and Spurs could slash Eriksen's asking price at the end of the transfer window.

