Tottenham Hotspur Unlikely To Take Up Offer To Sign Striker

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to take up a proposal to re-sign striker Fernando Llorente from Napoli on a short-term deal, according to Sky Sports News.



Jose Mourinho's side were dealt a heavy blow when star striker Harry Kane picked up a hamstring injury in their game against Southampton on New Year's Day.













The English international underwent surgery last week and is expected to be out of action for three months, leaving Tottenham short of striking options.



Kane's injury could force Spurs to jump into the transfer market this month and find a cover for the 26-year-old.





With Tottenham potentially looking for an alternative, they have been offered the chance to re-sign Llorente on a short-term deal.







However, the London-based club are unlikely to make a move for their former player.



The 34-year-old was previously with Spurs, having joined for a fee in the region of £12m on a two-year contract from Swansea in the summer of 2017.





Llorente then left Tottenham as a free agent and joined Italian top-tier side Napoli after his contract with last year's Champions League finalists expired in the summer.

