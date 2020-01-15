AC Milan Mull Swooping For Either Hearts Talent Or Wigan Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are considering a potential swoop for either Hearts defender Aaron Hickey or Wigan Athletic full-back Anthonee Robinson.



The Rossoneri are letting defender Ricardo Rodriguez make the move to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce and need to replace him.













The Serie A side are keen on a young option who can develop at the club and provide competition for places, and their eyes have been drawn to the British Isles.



According to Sky Italia, Wigan's Robinson and Hearts' Hickey are the players in AC Milan's sights.





Hickey, just 17 years old, has been tipped for big things and could be tempted by the prospect of continuing his career at AC Milan.







Robinson meanwhile is a product of Everton's youth set-up and is on the books at Championship side Wigan.



He had a spell with Wigan, initially on loan, in the 2018/19 season, before signing permanently last summer on a three-year deal.





Robinson, 22, has been capped by the United States at international level.

