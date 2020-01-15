XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



15/01/2020 - 23:07 GMT

AC Milan Mull Swooping For Either Hearts Talent Or Wigan Defender

 




AC Milan are considering a potential swoop for either Hearts defender Aaron Hickey or Wigan Athletic full-back Anthonee Robinson. 

The Rossoneri are letting defender Ricardo Rodriguez make the move to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce and need to replace him.


 



The Serie A side are keen on a young option who can develop at the club and provide competition for places, and their eyes have been drawn to the British Isles.

According to Sky Italia, Wigan's Robinson and Hearts' Hickey are the players in AC Milan's sights.
 


Hickey, just 17 years old, has been tipped for big things and could be tempted by the prospect of continuing his career at AC Milan.



Robinson meanwhile is a product of Everton's youth set-up and is on the books at Championship side Wigan.

He had a spell with Wigan, initially on loan, in the 2018/19 season, before signing permanently last summer on a three-year deal.
 


Robinson, 22, has been capped by the United States at international level.
 