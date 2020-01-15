Claim From Italy: Manchester United Star Consider Big Offer From Mexico

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo could soon give his approval to a move to Mexico during the transfer window this month, it has been claimed in Italy.



Rojo is one of the players Manchester United have offered to Sporting Lisbon as part of a deal to sign Bruno Fernandes this month.













But the Argentine rejected the possibility of returning to his former club and Sporting Lisbon were also not keen as his wages would have smashed the salary structure of the Portuguese club.



But Rojo’s future has continued to remain under the scanner and there is a chance he could still leave Manchester United during the winter window.





According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, the defender has received a big-money offer on his table to move to Mexico this month.







And it has been claimed that he is considering saying yes to the offer and looking to move to Mexico by the end of the winter transfer window.



The Argentine has been a bit-part player at Manchester United this season and the club are prepared to listen to offers for the player.





It remains to be seen whether the unnamed Mexican club can reach an agreement with Manchester United if and when they receive approval from Rojo.

