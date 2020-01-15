XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

15/01/2020 - 22:57 GMT

Intermediaries Working Hard To Bring Inter and Tottenham Together On Christian Eriksen

 




Intermediaries are hard at work to help close Christian Eriksen's move from Tottenham Hotspur to Inter, with the Italian side taking a firm approach. 

Inter have already reached an agreement with Eriksen and want to take him to the San Siro this month, rather than wait for his contract at Tottenham to expire in the summer.


 



Inter had offered €10m, while Tottenham want €20m. According to Sky Italia, Inter are not ready to go above €15m and intermediaries are hard at work to try to find an understanding between the two clubs.

Tottenham are keen to make sure they earn a fee from Eriksen's departure, but are in a weak position as he can walk away on a free transfer in the summer.
 


Eriksen though is ready and willing to move immediately and Inter are keen to see if the deal can be done.



The Denmark international would bolster Antonio Conte's squad as Inter are fighting to win the Serie A title this season.

With the clock ticking down in the transfer window, intermediaries are putting in the hard yards and booking air miles to try to bring the two clubs together.
 


With the Serie A season now half way through, Inter are two points behind league leaders Juventus.
 