XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



15/01/2020 - 15:54 GMT

Leeds United Made Enquiry For 28-Year-Old, Could Rekindle Interest

 




Leeds United lodged an enquiry with Watford about signing Andre Gray and could rekindle their interest in the striker later in this month's transfer window, according to The Athletic

The Whites want to bring in a striker this month after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah and have been pushing hard to land Southampton's Che Adams.  


 



With Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl firmly opposing Adams' departure though, Leeds increasingly appear set for disappointment and are soon expected to switch to other options.

And Leeds have already spoken to Watford about loaning 28-year-old Gray, being rebuffed by the Hornets.
 


It is claimed however that Leeds could go back in for Gray later this month, with the striker's situation at Watford potentially subject to change.



Gray, 28, has seen the majority of his action off the bench for Watford in recent months and has scored just twice in 18 Premier League outings.

New Watford boss Nigel Pearson is continuing to involve him in matchday squads though and the Hornets may not want to reduce their attacking options.
 


Leeds may need Watford to do business of their own up front this month for Gray to be made available to move to the Championship.
 