Leeds United Made Enquiry For 28-Year-Old, Could Rekindle Interest

Leeds United lodged an enquiry with Watford about signing Andre Gray and could rekindle their interest in the striker later in this month's transfer window, according to The Athletic.



The Whites want to bring in a striker this month after Arsenal recalled Eddie Nketiah and have been pushing hard to land Southampton's Che Adams.













With Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl firmly opposing Adams' departure though, Leeds increasingly appear set for disappointment and are soon expected to switch to other options.



And Leeds have already spoken to Watford about loaning 28-year-old Gray, being rebuffed by the Hornets.





It is claimed however that Leeds could go back in for Gray later this month, with the striker's situation at Watford potentially subject to change.







Gray, 28, has seen the majority of his action off the bench for Watford in recent months and has scored just twice in 18 Premier League outings.



New Watford boss Nigel Pearson is continuing to involve him in matchday squads though and the Hornets may not want to reduce their attacking options.





Leeds may need Watford to do business of their own up front this month for Gray to be made available to move to the Championship.

