Tottenham Taking Hardline Stance On Crystal Palace and Southampton Target Kyle Walker-Peters

Tottenham Hotspur are demanding a substantial fee to allow Crystal Palace and Southampton linked Kyle Walker-Peters to leave on loan in this month's transfer window, according to the Sun.



The highly rated full-back has emerged as a possible loan departure from Tottenham in the transfer window.













Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace and Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton are two potential destinations, but if either club want to sign Walker-Peters then they will need to fork out a big loan fee.



Tottenham are determined to bring in money from Walker-Peters' departure, but it is unclear if any of the defender's suitors will meet Spurs' price.





The 22-year-old full-back has clocked just 242 minutes of football in the Premier League for Tottenham this season.







Out of the picture at present, it remains to be seen if Spurs do look to lower their demands for Walker-Peters before the transfer window slams shut later this month.



Walker-Peters was given a 90-minute outing in Tottenham's final Champions League group game, playing in the 4-0 loss at Bayern Munich in December.





His contract at Tottenham runs until the summer of 2023.

