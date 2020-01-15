We Retain Options – Rangers On Sale of Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers have confirmed the sale of striker Zak Rudden to Partick Thistle and revealed they will retain options on the hitman.



Rudden has been on loan at English League Two side Plymouth Argyle this season, but has now headed back north of the border.













He has completed a permanent move to Partick Thistle for a nominal fee, putting pen to paper to a two-and-a-half year contract with the club.



Rangers though will continue to have an interest in how Rudden develops and the Gers have confirmed they retain options on the 19-year-old.





The Ibrox giants said in a statement: "Rangers Football Club can today confirm that striker Zak Rudden has joined Partick Thistle on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee, with the club retaining options on Zak for the future."







Rudden will be looking to make an impact at Partick Thistle as he bids to kick on with his development.



Partick Thistle are bidding to pull out of trouble in the Scottish Championship and will want Rudden to quickly find the back of the net.





He turned out 14 times in League Two for Plymouth this season, scoring two goals under boss Ryan Lowe, and is relishing the chance to get going at Partick Thistle.



Rudden wrote on Twitter: "Buzzing to have signed! Can’t wait to get started!! Hard work starts now."

