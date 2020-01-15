XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



15/01/2020 - 13:36 GMT

We Retain Options – Rangers On Sale of Striker

 




Rangers have confirmed the sale of striker Zak Rudden to Partick Thistle and revealed they will retain options on the hitman. 

Rudden has been on loan at English League Two side Plymouth Argyle this season, but has now headed back north of the border.  


 



He has completed a permanent move to Partick Thistle for a nominal fee, putting pen to paper to a two-and-a-half year contract with the club.

Rangers though will continue to have an interest in how Rudden develops and the Gers have confirmed they retain options on the 19-year-old.
 


The Ibrox giants said in a statement: "Rangers Football Club can today confirm that striker Zak Rudden has joined Partick Thistle on a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee, with the club retaining options on Zak for the future."



Rudden will be looking to make an impact at Partick Thistle as he bids to kick on with his development.

Partick Thistle are bidding to pull out of trouble in the Scottish Championship and will want Rudden to quickly find the back of the net.
 


He turned out 14 times in League Two for Plymouth this season, scoring two goals under boss Ryan Lowe, and is relishing the chance to get going at Partick Thistle.

Rudden wrote on Twitter: "Buzzing to have signed! Can’t wait to get started!! Hard work starts now."
 

 