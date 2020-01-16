Charlton Boss Believes Rangers Linked Lyle Taylor Will Stay

Follow @insidefutbol





Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer personally does not believe that Rangers linked Lyle Taylor will leave the club this month, but has conceded that it is difficult to have control over the situation.



The 29-year-old striker has missed large parts of the season due to injuries, but has still managed to net seven goals in 13 Championship appearances.













Several clubs in the second tier of English football are interested him and he has also been linked with a move north of the border, with Rangers credited with holding an interest in Taylor.



Bowyer admits that it is difficult to predict whether Charlton will hold on to the striker beyond the winter window, but his personal view is Taylor will stay.





However, he conceded that it is not easy to accurately say what is going to happen as sometimes he can have no control of such things.







Asked about Taylor’s future, the Charlton manager said in a press conference: “It’s all guesswork.



“If you ask my honest opinion, I don’t think he’ll go.





“But I didn’t think Conor [Gallagher] would go, so sometimes you can’t control it.”



Bowyer will hope to hold on to Taylor as he looks to lead a strong campaign for Charlton in the second half of the season.

