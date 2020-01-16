Chelsea’s Work On New Contract For 22-Year-Old Proceeding Slowly

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea's work on locking down Tammy Abraham to a new contract is moving slowly, according to the Guardian.



The Blues have just tied down Reece James to a contract running until the summer of 2025, rewarding the defender for the progress he has made under Frank Lampard this season.













The Blues are also close to securing the future of youngster Tariq Lamptey on a new contract, with his current deal only running until the summer.



Abraham is also on the club's agenda, with his present deal having just two years left to run.





Abraham has won plaudits for his performances for Chelsea this season and has already registered 13 goals for the Blues in the Premier League.







He has also struck in the Champions League and was on target in group stage meetings with Lille, home and away.



Chelsea will want to avoid Abraham's contract ticking down, while they will also be mindful of the need to reward him for the progress he has made in the senior team.





Bristol City remain the team Abraham has made the most appearances for, with 48 games under his belt for the Robins, 16 more than he has turned out in for Chelsea.

