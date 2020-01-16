Claim From Italy: Tottenham Accept Matias Vecino In Christian Eriksen Deal As Everton Cool Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have accepted midfielder Matias Vecino forming part of a deal to take Christian Eriksen to Inter, with Everton now cooling their interest, it has been claimed in Italy.



Inter are trying to find an agreement with Tottenham to snap up Eriksen this month after thrashing out a contract with the Denmark international.













It had been thought Tottenham were against midfielder Vecino being included in the deal, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Spurs now accept the Uruguayan could be included.



Both clubs are hard at work on the exact details of a deal which can be accepted and take Eriksen to Italy.





Vecino has been heavily linked with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, but it is claimed the Toffees are now cooling their interest in the midfielder.







The situation is further complicated by Vecino's agent having played down transfer speculation around his client on Thursday.



Vecino's agent insists that his client is happy at Inter; he has also been linked with AC Milan and Lazio.





Including the Uruguayan midfielder in a swoop for Eriksen could help Inter keep the final price down; they have been unwilling to meet Tottenham's €20m asking price for Eriksen.

