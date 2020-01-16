XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

16/01/2020 - 09:34 GMT

Inter Step Up Efforts To Offload Everton Linked Star, Offered To Lazio

 




Everton linked midfielder Matias Vecino has been offered to Serie A giants Lazio as Inter step up efforts to sell the midfielder this month.

Vecino, 28, has featured 14 times in Serie A this season and Antonio Conte has used him in key games in the current campaign.  


 



But Inter are prepared to let him go and his agent has gone to work in order to find a new club for his client by the end of the winter transfer window.

AC Milan were offered a chance to sign Vecino, which they declined, but the player could have options abroad due to interest from Everton and Sevilla.
 


There could be options to stay in Serie A too though and, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the 28-year-old has also been offered to Serie A giants Lazio in January.



Lazio are in the market for players and it remains to be seen whether they are open to getting a deal done to sign the midfielder this month.

Inter are prepared to let him go and value him at around €20m, which they feel will help them to turn a good profit on his sale.
 


Vecino was offered to Tottenham Hotspur as well as part of a deal to sign Christian Eriksen.
 