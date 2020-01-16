XRegister
16/01/2020 - 21:28 GMT

Jack Clarke Comments On Potentially Making QPR Bow Against Leeds United

 




Jack Clarke has admitted he could not have scripted a potential debut for QPR against former club Leeds United on Saturday, after he joined the R's from Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

The 19-year-old has been sent to QPR to see out the campaign on loan, after he was recalled by Spurs from Leeds.


 



Clarke joined Tottenham from Leeds in the summer, but was loaned back to the Whites. A severe lack of playing time at Elland Road prompted Tottenham to pull the trigger on the deal and Clarke admits the chance to work under Mark Warburton was a big draw to QPR.

The winger admits he spoke to Warburton on several occasions and received a clear idea of his role. 
 


“I spoke to Mark a fair few times", Warburton told QPR's official site.



“He was one of the main factors in me coming here – in terms of how he wants to play football and how he sees me fitting in.”

Clarke will now be eligible to feature against his former side Leeds this weekend and admits he could not have scripted it.
 


“You couldn’t write it, could you? 

"I am just excited to get going and to kick-start things with my new team.”

It remains to be seen if Warburton will select Clarke to feature against Leeds in this weekend's Championship clash.   
 