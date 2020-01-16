Marcelo Bielsa Eases Worries Over Leeds United Inconsistency

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that it is almost impossible for any team to remain consistent in a league like the Championship.



The Whites have won just one of their last five league games and suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.













Leeds are still second in the league table but their lead over teams outside the top two has been cut down to six points due to their recent performances in the Championship.



They are still very much big favourites to earn promotion, but recent results have raised the spectre of Leeds faltering in the second half of the season like last year.





However, the Leeds head coach stressed that in a long season there will be inconsistency and it is almost impossible to maintain a level of high performance in a league like the Championship.







Bielsa said in a press conference: “Every team in one long competition as this one has ups and downs.



“If you analyse what happened with West Brom and Leeds you are going to see being regular in one competition of 46 matches is not possible.





“I am happy in a good moment of the team and not so happy in bad moments.”



Leeds will travel to London to take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday; they lost 1-0 in the same fixture last season.

