XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/01/2020 - 21:40 GMT

Marcelo Bielsa Eases Worries Over Leeds United Inconsistency

 




Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has insisted that it is almost impossible for any team to remain consistent in a league like the Championship.

The Whites have won just one of their last five league games and suffered a shock 2-0 defeat at home against Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.  


 



Leeds are still second in the league table but their lead over teams outside the top two has been cut down to six points due to their recent performances in the Championship.

They are still very much big favourites to earn promotion, but recent results have raised the spectre of Leeds faltering in the second half of the season like last year.
 


However, the Leeds head coach stressed that in a long season there will be inconsistency and it is almost impossible to maintain a level of high performance in a league like the Championship.



Bielsa said in a press conference: “Every team in one long competition as this one has ups and downs.

“If you analyse what happened with West Brom and Leeds you are going to see being regular in one competition of 46 matches is not possible.
 


“I am happy in a good moment of the team and not so happy in bad moments.”

Leeds will travel to London to take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road on Saturday; they lost 1-0 in the same fixture last season.
 